Of the 3,497 who tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, 3,047 were not vaccinated, meaning that only ten percent are inoculated and those treated in hospitals are in stable condition, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Saturday.

According to him, the number of newly diagnosed and hospitalized is especially high in cities where about twenty percent of the population has been inoculated, cities like Kumanovo, Tetovo, Gostivar, Kicevo…