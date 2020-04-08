More than three passengers, including the driver, must not ride in the same car, is one of the restrictions during the state of emergency in the country, said Slavjanka Petrovska, additional deputy interior minister.

At an informative video session on the restrictions on the movements of the citizens, ie the curfew in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Petrovska specified that the passengers in the car should wear protective equipment, gloves and a mask.

If they go out on the ground, ie it is a business trip, it is necessary for them to have a movement permit issued by the employer, said Petrovska.