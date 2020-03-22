VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has issued an open letter to the authorities to wake up and help fight the common enemy – the life-threatening pandemic.

In the letter Mickoski says that he virus is not a joke, but a common new battle of Macedonia that we must win together.

This open letter for raising awareness means reaching out to the government with which I want to emphasize that you have a friend in us, and the common enemy we must overcome is a life-threatening pandemic. Therefore, as a human being, as well as a leader of VMRO-DPMNE, I have a collective responsibility to point out the things that must be improved, because if they are not, then we will lose lives. My fear is that we have serious fallout in the system that we must admit it is failing at a time when it needs to be surgically precise, Mickoski says.

Mickoski points out that the doctors are fighting the pandemic unprotected, unsafe, risking their lives while Filipce is releasing stickers featuring him as Superman, and acting more like spokesman at a time when he should only be a minister.

It is necessary for us as a society to mobilize, to take urgent and drastic measures as quickly and without delay. Control is lost as new hotspots are opened daily. Available hospitals are scarce and facilities are weak. Not only do coronavirus patients suffer, but also those suffering from other diseases who do not receive timely help due to being overwhelmed by dealing with the current pandemic. It is often the case that you do not get help because the system is blocked. Hence, we must focus on drastic measures together and strongly. Without them every day will mean more lives that will be lost, Miskoski says, adding that stricter curfew should be imposed, at least starting at 6 pm.

He also says that there must be a protocol for conducting tests for suspected coronavirus cases and they should be completely free both in public and private healthcare.

Moreover, Mickoski expresses concern about the economic recession that will follow as consequence of the coronavirus, where thousands of people might lose their jobs.