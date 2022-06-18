It is more difficult than ever to be a farmer, because we have a government that is interested in luxury and pursuing percentages, not food production, says Cvetan Tripunovski, chairman of the Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy of VMRO-DPMNE in today’s Open studio in front of the Government building, ahead the major protest for change – It is too much!

Tripunovski added that while the world is facing food shortages, agricultural products in Macedonia instead of domestic needs and exports abroad end up in landfills, noting that there are problems in every branch of agriculture, because the SDSM and DUI government are only interested in the profit and luxury of state expense, and not in problem solving, emphasizing that this is why changes and early parliamentary elections are needed.

The world is facing a shortage and demand for food, and food in Macedonia, agricultural products that are produced instead of domestic needs and exports outside the country, end up in the dump. Whatever branch you take, the tobacco growers who survive the most difficult years, the apple growers from the Prespa region, the gardeners from the Strumica region, the rice growers from Kocani how many years they have a problem with rice placement, and should they feed their families by producing rice cannot do that. Because we have a criminal government led by SDSM and DUI that is interested in profit and luxury at state expense, Tripunovski said.

Sinisa Ivanovski, Chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Urbanism and Transport of VMRO-DPMNE also spoke on the open studio, who says that the infrastructure sinking begins in 2017, adding that the best example is the construction of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway, and that the incompetence of the government only affects the citizens and their standard of living.