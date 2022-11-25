Under strong police security, the new premises of the Bulgarian Cultural and Information Center were opened today in downtown Skopje. The event took place in a peaceful atmosphere and without incidents.
The new premises of the Bulgarian Cultural and Information Center in Skopje were officially put into use today in the presence of a delegation from Bulgaria, as well as representatives of the Macedonian government. The new headquarters of the Center, which is under the auspices of the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, is located on Nikola Vapcarov Street.
With the new building of the cultural and informational center of Bulgaria in Skopje, new energy should be opened in mutual relations for a cultural competition and for the victory of creativity. The Bulgarian cultural and informational center in Skopje and ours in Bulgaria aim to bring us closer as peoples and cultures. Open wide the gates of culture, Minister of Culture Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska said at the opening.
