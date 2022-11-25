Under strong police security, the new premises of the Bulgarian Cultural and Information Center were opened today in downtown Skopje. The event took place in a peaceful atmosphere and without incidents.

The new premises of the Bulgarian Cultural and Information Center in Skopje were officially put into use today in the presence of a delegation from Bulgaria, as well as representatives of the Macedonian government. The new headquarters of the Center, which is under the auspices of the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, is located on Nikola Vapcarov Street.