An opposition candidate for Mayor of one municipality was summoned to a police station today for interrogation. Because of the strict limits on reporting on the day ahead of the elections, Republika is unable to name the person involved and the municipality where this apparent incident of police intimidation of the opposition happened.

According to the Bregalnicki news site, the candidate was questioned by a police inspector for a longer period of time. He is being suspected by the police of offering bribes to voters, and the local police made a statement about this case, alleging that they seized 3,000 denars (50 EUR) from a voter.

The opposition candidate is challenging an incumbent Mayor from the ruling coalition. The party whose candidate was interrogated gave a statement qualifying the incident as “brutal act of intimidation and pressure”.