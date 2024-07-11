The period of sunny and very hot weather continues with daily temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.

The Administration for Hydrometeorological Affairs announced that from today until the middle of next week, the orange level will be activated in several places for the danger of high temperatures. There will be an exception on Sunday, when, according to forecasters, there will be an isolated occurrence of instability with torrential rain and thunder in the afternoon.

Doctor Rihad Redzepi, head of the shift in the Emergency Medical Service in Skopje, told MIA that due to the hot weather these days, the number of interventions in case of collapses in public places has increased.