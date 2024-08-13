The high temperature danger orange level remains active today and tomorrow because, under the influence of a very warm air mass from the south, the weather will be particularly hot and the daytime temperature will instead exceed 40 degrees. In Skopje, the maximum temperature will reach 41 degrees.

According to the HMRC forecast, the weather today will be sunny and very warm, with low to moderate local cloudiness in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind will blow from the south. The minimum temperature will be in the interval from 12 to 23, and the maximum will reach from 35 to 41 degrees. The UV index will have a value of 9.

In Skopje, sunny and very warm with a weak wind from the southeast direction. The minimum temperature will drop to 20, and the maximum will reach 41 degrees.

HMRC forecasts sunny and very warm weather with low to moderate local cloudiness until the end of this week.