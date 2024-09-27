Orban from Ohrid: Two blocs are being formed, but Hungary will not take sides

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán from Ohrid gave an interview to the Hungarian media “Radio Kossuth”, stating that the world economy is divided into Eastern and Western, but Hungary will not take sides.

The government wants Hungary, as it won in the previous decade, to be able to win in the decade ahead. The many changes that have occurred in the last period have changed the world economy, and those who do not adapt to it will be the losers of the changes. It requires new tools, new methods and an economic policy, which is the economic policy of neutrality,” he said.

The head of the Hungarian government, while two blocs are now being formed, one western and one eastern, but Hungary cannot join any of them. Orbán came to Ohrid with eleven accredited journalists and cameramen and with a large government delegation that is part of intergovernmental Macedonian-Hungarian intergovernmental meeting.