Orban: We are here to help resolve the existing conflict with Bulgaria

I have to be very careful to pronounce North Macedonia, so that an international problem does not arise, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán this morning in an interview with the Hungarian Radio “Košut”, which broadcasts a program from the shore of Lake Ohrid. Asked about the purpose of his visit, he says that here is for assistance to Macedonia on the European integration path, but also other topics.