Three days before the election, strong support came from the Hungarian Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Fidesz party to the sister party VMRO-DPMNE and its president, Hristijan Mickoski.

You are standing before making an important decision, you are preparing for important elections. And we are following these things because it is not all the same regarding the election outcome. We linked by destiny. Even though we are already inside the EU, and you are still outside, the histories of the Hungarian and Macedonian people in the past were often linked. We can help each other a lot. We to you and you to us. That is why everything is not the same in the upcoming elections in Macedonia, what result our friends will achieve, says Orban.

However, says Orban, the choice is up to the people, who will elect a government that will deliver more than the current government in power.