Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to Ohrid today, saying that this visit opens doors for new areas of economic and cultural cooperation.

We are proud of the opportunity to strengthen cooperation between our two countries. We believe that the visit will open new roads for economic and cultural exchange and will strengthen our friendly ties. We expect fruitful discussions and joint initiatives, Mickoski said in a social media comment.

Orban is accompanied by a dozen Government ministers, and the two governments will hold a joint session.