Businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev was transferred to the Cardiology Clinic yesterday, after suffering from chest pains. Kamcev has been detained mid March, when the Interior Ministry of the Zaev regime accused him of planning to flee the country. His defense claimed that he is kept in horrific conditions in the Sutka prison near Skopje.

Kamcev was instrumental in revealing the Racket scandal, which showed how Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and other people from the Zaev retinue were extorting millions from him, as they were threatening him with criminal charges.

Prosecutors moved against Janeva, who was sentenced to seven years in prison, but stopped short of investigating Zaev’s own involvement in the extortion.