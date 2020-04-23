The Healthcare Ministry reminded the public that starting today, wearing of face masks is mandatory in all closed public spaces, as well as open spaces where citizens can’t keep the distance of at least two meters apart.

All types of face masks, and items such as scarves will be acceptable for the purpose. The order applies to all citizens going to supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, post offices, hospitals… as well as farmers’ markets and other crowded open air spaces.

Citizens are also called to maintain personal hygiene, including in the handling of the mask. If it is reusable, it will have to be washed frequently, while discarded masks should be thrown out in closed plastic bags.