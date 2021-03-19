State prosecutors are seizing documents in the Government building this afternoon, seeking for materials in relation to a 2017 software procurement done by the Interior Ministry. The Ministry paid over 80,000 EUR to Dragi Raskovski, a top lieutenant of Zoran Zaev, who was the Secretary General of the Government between 2017 and 2020 and is now Zaev’s adviser. The procurement was done months after Zaev grabbed power in mid 2017, and the traffic monitoring software developed by Raskovski has still not been put to use, indicating that the sale was done simply to slush public funds into his pockets.

Organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said that she ordered the raid and is going to investigate the documents. Raskovski, who has a long track record in corruption scandals but hasn’t been formally charged in any of them yet is currently on vacation in Mexico. The very report that he left the country with his family so soon after the latest scandal broke led to rumors that he plans to flee from prosecution. Raskovski insisted that he will return to Macedonia.