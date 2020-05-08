The clergy at the church of St. George, who was the organizer of the traditional litany held Thursday in Struga, which was followed by reactions for the believers not adhering the measures for protection from Covid-19, said that the church a few days earlier called for adherence to the measures of state authorities.

In order not to extinguish this ancient cultural event in Struga, which, by the way, is part of the important cultural heritage of Macedonia, protected by law, and at the same time to respect the prophylactic measures adopted by the Government, in a statement from the Church on the occasion of this event, published on May 4, and followed by a number of media outlets, it was clearly stated that believers should adhere to the preventive measures of state and health authorities, reads the statement.