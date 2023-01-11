As part of the visit to Tirana, where the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama gathered the representatives of the Albanian parties from Macedonia, the leader of DUI and the entourage also visited the Cultural Center of Macedonia in Tirana, which is managed by one of the Zaev directors, Zlatko Origjanski. The musician proudly talks about how he hosted “Mr. Ali Ahmeti” and that he respected his work in Albania.

January 11, 2023, a fantastic start to the new year. Mr. Ali Ahmeti came to visit our Cultural Information Center in Tirana, along with Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi and their assistants, Arbr Ademi and Faton Ahmeti. We had a wonderful and deep conversation on many topics, including our path to the European Union. Thanks for the visit and the great respect for me and my work here, he writes.