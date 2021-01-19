Orthodox Christians in Macedonia celebrate Tuesday Epiphany/Vodici, the feast in honor of Christ’s baptism in the river Jordan.

Traditionally, the holiday is marked with priests blessing the waters of lakes and rivers, and throwing the holy cross in them, while faithful hurry to retrieve it. It is believed that whoever retrieves the cross will have good luck throughout the year.

But this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no traditional throwing of the holy cross in the waters for the Epiphany holiday.