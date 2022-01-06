Orthodox Christians in the country celebrate Christmas Eve (Badnik) on Thursday, January 6 – the day prior to the great holiday of the Birth of Jesus Christ – Christmas.

The celebration of Christmas Eve will be held in front of the “St. Clement of Ohrid” Cathedral in Skopje.

The Christmas tradition continues despite the coronavirus situation, while observing health protocols.

On Christmas Eve, the whole family gathers at the table where fasting food is served. A festive Christmas liturgy is served in all temples on the morning after Christmas Eve.