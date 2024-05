Macedonia

Mickoski: That DUI was filling boxes on election day has been proven by the court

The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, accused today that on the day of the elections, DUI filled boxes, for which there is a confirmed case with a verdict from the Administrative Court. “The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, accused today that on the day of the elections,...