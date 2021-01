Atidze Muratova, who briefly shot to fame with her role in the Oscar nominated Honeyland movie, celebrated her birthday on the ski slopes of Popova Sapka. Singer Suzana Turundzieva had Atidze off for a ride on a snowmobile and shared the picture of her Instagram.

After her few months of stardom, Atidze returned to the hard life in a nearly deserted hamlet in central Macedonia, where she tends to wild bees and sells their honey.