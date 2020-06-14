The OSCE / ODIHR has issued a call for an assessment mission for the Macedonian elections (runs until 16 June). Therefore, the earliest it can send an assessment mission to our country is in the period from 19 to 21 June, and from the next day we would enter the election campaign.

The campaign is scheduled to run for three weeks and the first possible date for the elections would be 15 July(on the 14th, sick people, people in self-isolation and people over the age of 65 would vote at home).

If the OSCE / ODIHR delayed its mission, then the date would be moved later.