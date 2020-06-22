OSCE/ODIHR presented their plan for monitoring the July 15 elections today, saying that they will have eight international observers, all of them based in Skopje.

This bare bones crew will not do the usual widespread monitoring of voting on various polling stations. Instead, the team lead by Lithuanian Laima Andrikiene, will focus on the registration of voters, campaign activities, media coverage and resolution of disputes. The representatives will also meet representatives of the political parties, NGO groups, media outlets and diplomats in Skopje. On election day, the team will visit several polling stations.