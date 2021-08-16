Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that 25 Macedonian citizens who worked in Afghanistan are being evacuated from the country from the Kabul airport using an American plane. Additional 25 will be evacuated as soon as possible.

There are about 50 citizens who were at the Kabul airport this morning. Of them, 25 are at the army terminal and are registered to take the next flight organized by the American Army to Doha, Qatar. The rest will await the next flight. We are informed about another group of 25 more, who are close to the airport, in an American military base. They are safe and await transfer to the airport. We don’t know about other citizens in Afghanistan, and have no reports that any of them is being threatened. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, Osmani said.

The small contingent of the Macedonian Army withdrew from Afghanistan in July.