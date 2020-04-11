Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani echoed a proposal from Defense MInister Radmila Sekerinska for two weeks of complete lockdown. Osmani said that this would be guaranteed to stop the spread of the virus, but it would also be very difficult logistically. Macedonia is currently under a weekend long lockdown, which is expected to give way to afternoon and overnight curfews starting Monday.

The consensus without a doubt is that a 100 percent lockdown for two weeks is the best approach. Isolate everybody for 14 days. That will stop the spread. But is it possible to do so? It is very difficult, people need to be fed, get medical treatment, there are many functions that can’t be limited. We need to weigh the fight against the virus to limiting the damage caused to other functions of life, Osmani told TV21.