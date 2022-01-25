Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will attend on Friday (Jan. 28) a session of the parliamentary foreign policy committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
VMRO-DPMNE MP in Parliament and Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee Antonio Milososki, earlier today informed that they wrote a letter to the Foreign Minister asking him to come to a session of the Parliamentary Committee and submit the answers that the Macedonian side has sent to official Sofia for the so-called “5 + 1 plan”, after rejecting their request in December, which is his legal obligation to report to Parliament.
We ask for this because we believe that it is not transparent and it is not democratic if the MPs in the Sofia Assembly know what the Macedonian MPs do not know and the Macedonian public has the right to find out through the representatives in the Parliament what it is about. If there anything to hide or is there anything to talk about with all MPs, Milososki said.
Comments are closed for this post.