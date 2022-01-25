Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will attend on Friday (Jan. 28) a session of the parliamentary foreign policy committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

VMRO-DPMNE MP in Parliament and Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee Antonio Milososki, earlier today informed that they wrote a letter to the Foreign Minister asking him to come to a session of the Parliamentary Committee and submit the answers that the Macedonian side has sent to official Sofia for the so-called “5 + 1 plan”, after rejecting their request in December, which is his legal obligation to report to Parliament.