Two days of intense talks and negotiations, when we first united the expert teams together with the political level of cooperation, without too much optimism, because it is too early to say, because there are many unresolved issues and dilemmas. It was one of the best meetings they have had so far in a constructive atmosphere. This meeting encouraged both sides to try to make the most of these days to find a sustainable solution.

This is the assessment of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani regarding the working visit of his Bulgarian counterpart Teodora Gencovska to our country over the weekend. He believes that if there is enough will, there is enough opportunity and space to find a solution, but he says he cannot predict the outcome.

Foreign Minister Osmani confirmed tonight, among other things, in an interview with TV Sitel that there is no concrete French proposal, but said that there is a great commitment from the French presidency and personal interest from the President of France Emmanuel Macron. As Osmani said, France in this period is trying to test the mood of all member states, while having a clear position in the process. However, he stressed, we do not leave anything to chance and inform the French presidency every day about the views, the risks, the variants, the opportunities.

There is still no proposal from the French presidency that gives any guidance on whether something can be in the area of human rights, as a condition in the negotiating framework. We do all we can on our part, but it does not depend only on us, says Osmani.

According to him, it is true that Bulgaria demands that all issues be put as some conditions in the negotiation process, while our position is that the Agreement is bilateral and should be resolved that way, and the European process should not be a platform for resolving bilateral issues.