On the sidelines of the informal ministerial meeting of the US-Adriatic Charter (A5) initiative, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met Tuesday with his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konaković.

The ministers expressed a particular satisfaction with the positive development trend of the relations between the two friendly countries, emphasizing the readiness to intensify and deepen the overall bilateral cooperation, through specific projects and initiatives, above all on the economic level.

In the year in which we mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the region is taking the necessary steps towards the consolidation of its Euro-Atlantic future, as evidenced by the negotiation process for Macedonia’s EU membership and the granting of candidate status for membership in the Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina, stressed Minister Osmani, congratulating once again on the decision of the European Council from December last year.

The ministers exchanged opinions and views on the reform processes in both countries and the increased regional cooperation and dialogue within the Western Balkans, as a kind of accelerator of European integration.