Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani told Bulgarian BTV there would be a proposal for an ambassador to Bulgaria in a few days.

As MIA reports from Sofia, Minister Osmani assessed that it was a mistake that Macedonia did not have an ambassador to Bulgaria during these years, but expressed hope that this would happen in the coming days.

The last Macedonian ambassador to Bulgaria was Marjan Gjorcev, whose term ended at the end of March 2020.