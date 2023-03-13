The Minister of Foreign Affairs and OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Bujar Osmani, within the framework of the chairmanship of the Organization in 2023, appointed two new special representatives: for non-governmental organizations, Andrea Stojkovski and for youth, Memet Zhaku.

Osmani, taking into account the importance of the non-governmental sector, as well as the future and the position of young people in the country and in the OSCE region, added these two positions to the list of his special representatives, in addition to the previously appointed special representatives of the OSCE chairman, who will assist him in his work in order to ensure better coordination of the efforts of the participating countries for the promotion of the role of these areas.