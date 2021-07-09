Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is attending on Friday and Saturday the Dubrovnik Forum, this year themed “(Post)-Pandemic Geopolitics – Together in a World Apart.”

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Osmani will deliver an address together with his counterparts and representatives from most countries in our wider neighborhood, where he will present the views of the Republic of Macedonia regarding current developments related to the Euro-Atlantic perspective of our country and the Western Balkans.

During his stay in Dubrovnik, Minister Osmani will have several bilateral meetings with EU foreign ministers and other senior officials from Europe and the United States, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.