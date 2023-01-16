Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani arrived early Monday in Kyiv and started the visit to Ukraine.

Osmani, after the welcome, immediately went to visit the town of Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, which is heavily affected by the military actions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

As the ministry informs, within the framework of the visit, a series of meetings with senior representatives of the state government of Ukraine is planned.