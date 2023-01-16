Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani arrived early Monday in Kyiv and started the visit to Ukraine.
Osmani, after the welcome, immediately went to visit the town of Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, which is heavily affected by the military actions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
As the ministry informs, within the framework of the visit, a series of meetings with senior representatives of the state government of Ukraine is planned.
Osmani’s visit to Kyiv is within the framework of the realization of one of the main priorities of the Chairmanship – the situation in Ukraine, with a special focus on the people on the ground who are most affected by the military aggression – It’s about the people!, said MFA.
