As long as EU enlargement decisions are made by consensus, Bulgaria can block us on any issue. It can even find a reason and block us over question as whether the Vardar river is clean or not, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani in an interview with Radio Free Europe.

Especially now with the new methodology when more power is given to the member states at the expense of the Commission (EC), plus the process has a basis for reversibility, ie to be returned at the beginning, so they can block it whenever they want, says Osmani.

The minister says that calculations have been made how many times this can happen. We have calculated, Bulgaria can block the negotiation process maybe 200 times during the process, Osmani told RFE.