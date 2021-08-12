Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met Thursday with the US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes and briefed her about latest political developments involving activities related to country’s European perspective in the coming period.

The interlocutors assessed the bilateral relations between the two countries as extremely strong and friendly, based on the strategic partnership and NATO membership. Mutual interest was expressed for continuous political dialogue and for further advancement of the overall cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

According to the Ministry, satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the continuous and key support that the United States provides to the Republic of Macedonia in order to achieve its strategic foreign policy aspirations.

Osmani stressed the extremely important role of the United States in achieving long-term stability, further democratization and prosperity of the region, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, Osmani thanked Byrnes for US assistance in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as in the fight against current forest fires.