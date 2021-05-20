We’re doing everything we can for Bulgaria to lift the veto on Macedonia’s opening of negotiations with the EU and I insist that June is the optimal chance for that to happen even though Bulgaria has an interim government, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani told Thursday’s news conference after promoting the Strategic Council for Foreign Policy.

Osmani added that although Bulgaria has an official task only to organize elections, it is still a government cabinet that can make decisions.

That is why we requested to meet, to hold the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, to adapt the action plan, and, of course, we are working with our friends and supporters to unblock the process, said Osmani.

He added that the country is trying in every way to restore trust with Bulgaria and that believes the only way to return relations between the two countries to normal is to return to the Friendship Agreement itself.