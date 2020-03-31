The Coordination Body on the coordination of crisis teams in local self-governments (municipalities and the city of Skopje) held Tuesday a session at the Secretariat for European Affairs (SEA) to tackle the threat of Covid-19, SEA informed. Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs, chaired the body as the main coordinator of the body.

In addition to the regular conclusions on constituting the work of the body and determining its scope of work, at the very constitutive meeting the Coordination Body decided to task municipalities to immediately set up special crisis teams to deal with epidemic challenges at the local self-government level as a competent body, and at the level of local communities, which will ensure closer coordination with the needs of the citizens and closer access directly on the ground.

We must provide organized and coordinated presence at the lowest level on the ground, in order to provide timely and adequate support to the citizens, but also reliable information and reporting on the situation, said Osmani, pointing to the local communities as the closest units to the citizens, as well as the coordination of municipalities and their activities as the best instrument for direct access to citizens.