Crisis management body set up by the government to undertake measures for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 discussed today about a curfew starting at 7 pm and ending at 5 am, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani announced on his Facebook profile on Tuesday.

After the coronavirus outbreak in Macedonia, initially the curfew lasted from 9 pm to 5 am, but this was extended to run from 4 pm to 5 am on weekdays.

Moreover, the government plans to ease the restrictive measures after May 1.