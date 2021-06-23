Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani denied the comments from his party leader Ali Ahmeti that Macedonia needs to change the national symbols, to reflect its multi-ethnic character. Ahmeti recently said that he is in advanced talks with Zoran Zaev on changing the national anthem, and that the flag and the coat of arms should go too, but Osmani blamed the press for this.

Still, Osmani said that the anthem is “not inclusive”, noting how the Albanian players did not sing during the performance of the anthem at the European Championship. “There are no such negotiations going on. But it is obvious that the issue of the anthem is not an inclusive element. You can feel it during the sports competitions that it does not bring us together, and that a large number of the citizens are not mentioned in the anthem. We are building a multi-ethnic society that everyone envies us for”, Osmani said.