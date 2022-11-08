As part of his visit to Sofia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani met Tuesday with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Galab Donev. Overall relations and cooperation between the two countries were the topic of the meeting, with a focus on economic cooperation and readiness for mutual handling of the effects of the energy crisis, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction that just this past week, two key events – the start of construction of the eastern part of the railway Corridor 8 and the signing of the Intersystem Connection Agreement for the interconnecting point Kyustendil-Zidilovo, clearly demonstrate the determination of the two Governments to act in the direction of the realization on specific projects that will connect the two countries in terms of infrastructure and energy and will represent a contribution to the joint efforts of the countries of the European continent to adequately respond to current challenges.

At the same time, they expressed satisfaction and exchanged specific proposals for the successful realization of the upcoming Business Forum, which both countries plan to hold during the month of December, and which is expected to bring concrete benefits for the citizens of both countries, in terms of economic cooperation.