DUI is perhaps the only party to which the date of the election does not affect the outcome of the election, so it is not discussing the date at all, but the party all the time refers to the health situation, monitoring, etc., said the Deputy Prime Minister for European affairs, Bujar Osmani.

We are in favor of organizing the elections as soon as possible because we believe that the state needs institutions with full ability for decision-making, with full political capacity, and here is the fact that we do not have Parliament So, if the conditions are met, health and logistics, and harmonization between political parties is achieved, yes, we are in favor of holding elections as soon as possible, Osmani said at Sunday’s press conference.