The European Commission (EC) is to present draft negotiating framework for Macedonia on June 9 or 10 along with the brief progress report, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Wednesday.

During his visit to Stip, he also said that reaching a consensus on election date will not affect the negotiating framework.

Osmani said that once the European Commission presents draft negotiating framework, EU member states will present their national positions and ultimately try to reach a consensus.