Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Friday that according to the information they have the European Commission will present the negotiating framework on June 3.

The negotiating framework is considered the most important document in which member states determine their positions, and then the European Commission, which technically negotiates on behalf of the member states, should respect those positions and then continuously inform the member states. Our information is that the Commission will present this negotiating framework on June 3, when the Commission will issue a new enlargement package, as well as the Annual Progress Report, Osmani said at a press conference.