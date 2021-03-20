Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani expressed support to his Bulgarian counterpart, Ekaterina Zaharieva, in dealing with the case of the uncovered spy ring, which passed on information about Bulgaria, the EU and NATO to Russia.

Strong support for sovereignty of Bulgaria, our neighbour and NATO Ally. Republic of Macedonia condemns all malign activities on territory of Bulgaria, Osmani wrote on his Twitter account, addressing Zaharieva.

Bulgarian prosecutors informed on Friday they had uncovered a group of high-ranking officials, including military and intelligence officers, suspected of passing secrets to Russia. The group purportedly recruited Bulgarian officials who had access to classified information about Bulgaria, NATO, and the EU.