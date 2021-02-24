Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani flew directly from Paris to Sofia, where he will meet with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva during the day, TV21 reported.

The meeting will focus on the Action Plan between the two countries, and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced last week that the two diplomats should agree on a date for the intergovernmental conference.

As it is known, the two countries have prepared an Action Plan in order to settle the issues, but the content is still unknown to the general public.

More information on the talks and future steps are expected after the return of the Minister to Skopje, government spokesperson Dusko Arsovski told TV 21.

He pointed out that the coherence of the two documents in one Action Plan is in its final stage.