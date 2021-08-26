So far the number of sheltering Afghan civilians is 750, that number fluctuates but it is always within the possibilities that the government estimates that we can temporarily take care of those people until their documents for their final destination are processed, Bujar Osmani said on Thursday.

The first figures we communicated with were requests from international organizations, our partners for temporary sheltering of Afghan civilians, women, children, people who have been in our mission for 20 years in Afghanistan, a mission we are proud to be together with our partners in this period. How is the number of requests increasing? or we do not confirm the requests. As the number of requests increases, the group within the Government makes assessments by taking into account all aspects and logistics, and safety and health and all possible aspects within the competencies of the institutions that are present in the group and based on that we confirmed or we do not confirm the requests, Osmani said.