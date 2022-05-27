The freedom of Macedonia and all other European countries is currently defended in Ukraine and Ukraine deserves all respect, assistance and support because of this, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani after a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Friday.

Osmani added that our country from the beginning joined all measures of condemnation and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to the MNTA, the central topic of the talks at this second meeting between Osmani and Kuleba in just a few weeks, was the Russian aggression against Ukraine and its consequences on the Ukrainian state and citizens, and beyond.