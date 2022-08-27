Good neighborly relations, the country’s European Union path, the partnership with the US, multilateral cooperation, and economic diplomacy have been the five main priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani since he first came into office, he told a news conference held Saturday to highlight foreign policy achievements since 2020.

We managed to pull the country out from the Balkans’ whirlpool at the last moment, said Osmani.

He understands that opinions are divided about the French proposal, but he believes that time will show that they made a good decision. Regarding Greece, he says that relations have deepened, two new border crossings have been opened, and Greece is a country that supports Macedonia. Osmani stated that relations with Serbia and Albania have been improved with “Open Balkans”, the dispute with the church has been resolved, and there was also Ilinden celebration at the Prohor Pcinski monastery. Many bilateral agreements have been concluded with Kosovo. Osmani said that regarding the war in Ukraine, we had aligned views with the EU.