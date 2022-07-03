The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, said that if we say “no” to the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution, inter-ethnic tensions will begin and we will have the biggest food and energy crisis.

What is the argument from the Croatian, Montenegrin community to ask why they are not in the Constitution, there is no argument other than typical discrimination. It is in our interest to bring in the Croats and Montenegrins as Croatia has brought in all of them, 25 communities. We must not harbor feelings of anger towards others, we do not have such problems as to hate others, we cannot but include the Bulgarians in the Constitution, there are as many as 3,000, they all have the same rights and privileges. This is a good proposal, which paves the way for us to catch the train to the EU. If we don’t start, Albania will start negotiations, Bulgaria will go to elections, this issue will get stuck, we will enter into crises, people will flee from here. If we say no, if Albania starts the negotiations, believe me, thousands will leave the country, inter-ethnic tensions will begin, we will have the biggest crisis with food and energy, said Osmani.