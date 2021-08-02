Ilinden is an important day in a historical context for our country; an important holiday through which we nurture the significance of the values of the Krusevo Manifesto and the Asnom conclusions, which together with the Ohrid Framework Agreement we value as pillars in the construction of our common state, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said in his address on the Ilinden holiday.

In the modern context, this is a holiday that creates bridges for both internal and external connectivity. We grew up with the idea that Ilinden is a monument to the unity of the peoples who lived in this area. That is why today we rightly expect Ilinden to grow into a contemporary one through which we will celebrate the common historical values.

And today we are facing different challenges. Our strategic interests, since the independence of the country, have been translated into our ambition for full-fledged membership in the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union. The success of becoming the 30th member of NATO only confirms our right path to build unity and integration, following the values that symbolize today’s holiday.

Just as we strengthened our internal integration through the Ohrid Framework Agreement, just as we overcame our differences with our neighbor Greece through the Prespa Agreement, so we will overcome our differences with our neighbor Bulgaria through the implementation of the Friendship Agreement.

Ilinden is an important day for our neighbors in the Republic of Bulgaria. Unfortunately, in the past, and often in the present, it has often been a cause of discord and disagreement, instead of being a point that will unite. In today’s contemporary context, it is our obligation to do exactly that from Ilinden – a point that will connect us, a holiday that will unite us, a historical event through the joint celebration of which we will show mutual respect and mutual recognition, said Osmani.