I’m sure the number of people infected with the coronavirus is bigger than the 570 confirmed cases so far. Why? Because 80 percent of the patients are asymptomatic carriers, said the Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Bujar Osmani, who is also a former Minister of Health during the swine flu pandemic.

He pointed out on the “Click Plus” show on TV21 that, on this basis, he advised Minister Filipce, and suggested that the first thing they should do now, as a small country, is to connect with the big countries, for the moment when the vaccine is ready so we can buy it together.